Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $328.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.52 and its 200-day moving average is $437.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $455.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.57.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

