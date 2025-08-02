GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

