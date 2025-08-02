Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

