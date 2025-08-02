Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $321,000 in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $294.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.59. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

