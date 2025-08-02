Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 30.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.83.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

