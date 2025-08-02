Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $914.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $994.89 and a 200 day moving average of $950.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

