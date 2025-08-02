Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $66,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,909,000 after buying an additional 135,584 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.58.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $247.79 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.10 and a 12-month high of $249.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

