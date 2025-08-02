Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after buying an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,089,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.67 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

