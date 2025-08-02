Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,410,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,375.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,455.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,223.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,707.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

