US Bancorp DE Buys 4,792 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $55,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE FI opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

