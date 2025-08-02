Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 83,919 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,288 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,601. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

