Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $235.28 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

