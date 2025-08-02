Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,722 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $27,051,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

