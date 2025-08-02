8,251 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $20,085,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,481,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,005,491.58. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,450,350 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557,885. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

