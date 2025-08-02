Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 62,998 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $136,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.18.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

