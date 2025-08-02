Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,832,000 after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $22,033,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $21,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,858,000 after acquiring an additional 650,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,432,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

