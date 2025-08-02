Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $162,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

