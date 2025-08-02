Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 4,980 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day moving average of $245.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

