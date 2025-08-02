Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

