J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 3,567 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,164,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $274.10 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.84 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

