Cooksen Wealth LLC Invests $36,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.85.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

