Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $288.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.97 and a 200 day moving average of $276.02. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.83.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

