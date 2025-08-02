Commerce Bank Sells 382 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after buying an additional 876,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,730,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after buying an additional 329,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,631,684,000 after buying an additional 272,176 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,040.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.66. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,130.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

