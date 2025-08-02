Financial Survey: Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.06 million ($1.10) -0.01 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viracta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 17,793.66%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -1,899.61% -114.21% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96%

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir. The company's Nana-val is in various ongoing clinical trials, including NAVAL-1, an open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Its product pipeline also includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage product candidate; and VRx-510, a preclinical product candidate. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, California.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

