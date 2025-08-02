Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4%

CHD stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

