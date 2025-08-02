50,000 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Pamalican Asset Management Ltd

Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357,000. LPL Financial accounts for 21.7% of Pamalican Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,319.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $369.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.