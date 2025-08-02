Head to Head Analysis: ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) & KBR (NYSE:KBR)

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

ChampionX pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ChampionX pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBR pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChampionX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KBR has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChampionX and KBR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $3.63 billion 1.36 $320.27 million $1.51 17.09 KBR $7.74 billion 0.78 $375.00 million $2.99 15.55

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX. KBR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChampionX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChampionX and KBR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 0 2 0 3.00 KBR 0 4 4 0 2.50

ChampionX presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.98%. KBR has a consensus price target of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given ChampionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than KBR.

Risk and Volatility

ChampionX has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX 8.20% 19.25% 10.25% KBR 4.52% 33.65% 7.33%

Summary

ChampionX beats KBR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. The Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues. The Production & Automation Technologies segment provides artificial lift equipment, end-to-end digital automation solutions, and other production equipment and emissions monitoring solutions, including electrical submersible pumping systems, gas lift systems, jet pumps, multiplex surface pumps, plunger lift equipment, progressive cavity pumping systems, downhole rod lift systems, methane emissions monitoring solutions, chemical injection systems, flow control valves, and gauges under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Unbridled ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brands. The Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter inserts, bearings, valves, nozzles, and mining tools used in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand; and high-density ceramic roof bolt mining tools for underground mining operations. The Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment provides chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, acidizing, and other well interventions, as well as fracturing, drilling, cementing, acidizing additives. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.