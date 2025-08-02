Barings LLC Sells 46,050 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 0.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

