Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $344.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.32 and a 200-day moving average of $292.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

