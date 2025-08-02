Commerce Bank Sells 32,213 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,213 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

