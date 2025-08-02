Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

