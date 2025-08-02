Asset Planning Inc Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Inc trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 134,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

