Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

PLTR opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

