Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,391,487 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,087,000. US Foods accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

