Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 276.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,228 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $59,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Cintas by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.36. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

