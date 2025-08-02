The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.38% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $264,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock valued at $900,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

