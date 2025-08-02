Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.77.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

