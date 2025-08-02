Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $116,678,000 after buying an additional 142,169 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

