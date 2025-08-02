Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $116,678,000 after buying an additional 142,169 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
