Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 31,633 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.72 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,387.50. This represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,910. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

