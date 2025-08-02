Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

