Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NiSource worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 724,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

