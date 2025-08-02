Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $91.56 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.