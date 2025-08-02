Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 534,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

