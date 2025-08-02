Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2,338.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:MTB opened at $184.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.