SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBAC opened at $228.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
