SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $228.57 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.19.

View Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.