Brokerages Set NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $44.38

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 3,301.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 384,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 25.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 49.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. NNN REIT had a net margin of 45.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

