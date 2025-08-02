Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

TEAM opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.64. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 329,595 shares in the company, valued at $65,220,258.60. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total value of $1,516,750.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,220,258.60. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,017 shares of company stock valued at $101,133,506. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

