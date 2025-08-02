Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 870.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. Wall Street Zen upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,073. This trade represents a 28.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,962,892 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

