Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.63 Million in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.28% of Franklin Income Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $27.06 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46,098.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Featured Stories

