NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,557,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $66,718,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $36,836,320. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,383.47 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,350.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,687.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

